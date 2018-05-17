Apple Releases iOS 11.4 Developer Beta 6 just Days After Beta 5

Only three days after iOS 11.4 developer beta 5 was released Apple rolled out developer beta 6. iOS 11.4 developer beta 6 for the iPhone and iPad dropped on Thursday, and the fast update release cycle hints we’re getting close to the official public release.

iOS 11.4 includes AirPlay 2 and HomePod stereo support, Messages on iCloud, ClassKit support for schools, and more. It also includes code that hints HomePod stereo support may be ready.

[Apple Releases iOS 11.4 Developer Beta 5]

This year Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developer Conference from June 4th through June 8th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. With the event less than three weeks away, Apple likely wants to wrap up iOS 11.4 development and move on to iOS 12 developer releases. That means the official iOS 11.4 release is probably just days away now.

You’ll need an Apple Developer account to get and install the beta. A public beta typically follows within a day or so for non-developers.