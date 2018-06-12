Siri Adds Support for Football in Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Israel

Apple announced Siri support for football (soccer, here in the States) in nine countries, including: Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. This is in addition to the 26 countries where sports were already supported. According to Apple, Siri users can ask for scores, schedules, standings, and team rosters in all 35 countries in the run-up to the World Cup.

From Apple:

Ask Siri questions like: When does France play Australia?

What teams are in group A?

Who is on the England squad?

Who won the Argentina-Iceland match?

Additional support for soccer was added to Apple News, Apple Podcassts, iBooks (to be renamed Apple Books in iOS 12), and a football section is being added to the TV app on iOS and Apple TV.