Apple has two new videos out, clear explainers showing users how to do stuff on their iPad and iPad Pro. The first one shows you how to use two at once, while the second shows how to annotate and markup screenshots. I like the clear, plain language format, plus no sock puppets or cherries required.

Here are both videos in full.

iPad — How to use two apps at once

iPad and iPad Pro — How to draw on screenshots with Apple Pencil