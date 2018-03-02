Apple Product Lifespan, Better Bluetooth Audio – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-02

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.

TDO 2018-03-02: Apple Product Lifespan

1:19 PM Mar. 2nd, 2018 | 00:23:46 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

One Comment Add a comment

  1. gGrant

    Thanks for another really informative show. Really depressed now, my JBL Charge 3 supports SBC only. Talk about lowest common denominator. Thanks JBL/Harman. It kicks-bottom, is waterproof and has a big battery to charge my phone – so I guess I can’t have everything.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account