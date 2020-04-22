Apple on a Roll, Apple TV+ and Streaming Video, with John Martellaro – ACM 527

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

John Martellaro joins Bryan Chaffin to discuss Apple recent roll when it comes to launching new products. They also talk about Apple TV+ and the other streaming video services, which are seeing a bit of a book thanks for shelter-in-place orders—including what it means for the future.

Apple Context Machine Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple on a Roll, Apple TV+, w/ John Martellaro - ACM 527

5:14 PM Apr. 22nd, 2020 | 01:01:48

John Martellaro joins Bryan Chaffin to discuss Apple recent roll when it comes to launching new products. They also talk about Apple TV+ and the other streaming video services, which are seeing a bit of a book thanks for shelter-in-place orders—including what it means for...

Sponsors

ExpressVPNExpressVPN.com/ACM gets you 3 months free with your 1-year subscription

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

    • Netflix Subscriptions Soar During Coronavirus Lockdown, Underlining its Dominance in The Streaming Wars

    • Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
    • Bryan’s Twitter
    • Bryan’s blog: GeekTells

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account