Apple on a Roll, Apple TV+ and Streaming Video, with John Martellaro – ACM 527

John Martellaro joins Bryan Chaffin to discuss Apple recent roll when it comes to launching new products. They also talk about Apple TV+ and the other streaming video services, which are seeing a bit of a book thanks for shelter-in-place orders—including what it means for the future.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple on a Roll, Apple TV+, w/ John Martellaro - ACM 527
John Martellaro joins Bryan Chaffin to discuss Apple recent roll when it comes to launching new products. They also talk about Apple TV+ and the other streaming video services, which are seeing a bit of a book thanks for shelter-in-place orders—including what it means for...
Sponsors
ExpressVPN – ExpressVPN.com/ACM gets you 3 months free with your 1-year subscription