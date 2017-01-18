FCC Net Neutrality, Backdoor Hacks, and New Apple Products – ACM 394

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Outgoing FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler made a plea for the incoming administration to protect Net Neutrality. Bryan and Jeff discuss whether that plea is likely to fall on deaf ears [spoiler: yes, it will]. They also discuss the implications of the Cellebrite hack, and the fact that Apple released two product updates this week.

6:08 PM Jan. 18th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

