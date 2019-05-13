It’s worth digging into your Mac’s auto-startup items every now and then, just to clean things up. That’s especially true when your two favorite geeks discover a new place to look… and find some very old stuff out there. Listen as John and Dave talk through all this and more. Plus, some great Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found from your fellow listeners, including one that’ll help you keep all your power tools charged. And, we might just have an answer to listener Scott’s iPad dreams. Press play, listen, and enjoy learning at least five new things!

