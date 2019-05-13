It’s worth digging into your Mac’s auto-startup items every now and then, just to clean things up. That’s especially true when your two favorite geeks discover a new place to look… and find some very old stuff out there. Listen as John and Dave talk through all this and more. Plus, some great Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found from your fellow listeners, including one that’ll help you keep all your power tools charged. And, we might just have an answer to listener Scott’s iPad dreams. Press play, listen, and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 761: iPad Dreams...and More Cowbell
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 761 for Monday, May 13, 2019
- 00:02:07 New MGG Weekly Newsletter
- 00:04:20 Robots in John’s grocery store from Badger Technologies
- 00:10:07 Michael-QT-Drag from Safari Downloads to Any Folder
- 00:11:20 Joe-QT-Launch Multiple Photos Libraries
- 00:14:23 Jim-QT-Smart Outlets for Charging Power Tools
- 00:17:20 Stephan-QT-Click the Reply Icon
- 00:18:49 Daniel-759-Re-enable Startup Chime
sudo nvram BootAudio=%0
- Weird Mac Startup and Crash Sounds
- 00:21:49 Scott-758-Refurb.me Leads to BackMarket.com
- 00:23:22 Tim-Apple Remote app, iTunes Remote, and Apple Watch
- 00:24:33 +-E-Peter-Managing PrivilegedHelperTools on the Mac
- 00:33:58 DoItForMeSolutions-760-Destructive vs. Non-Destructive Photo Editing
- 00:36:13 SMuskal-Clean up Mail’s Connection Logs
- 00:37:34 Rolian-759-Pages Mail Merge with Pages Data Merge app
- 00:38:53 Eric-760-1Password Background Sync Clarification
- 00:42:11 Scott-iPad Dreams
- 00:43:42 Bill-Flash Update Scam
- 00:52:57 Flights to WWDC
- 00:56:42 Dan-Which iMac CPU to Get?
- 01:05:30 This Week’s MGG Premium Supporters:
- Wayne from Hawaii, Tony from Dorset, Jimmy from Oklahoma, Rob from Illinois, Doug from Texas, Mike from Ohio, Ed from California, David from Bucks, Scott from Maryland, Craig from New South Wales, Bob from California, David from Nashville, Brian from Ohio, Andrew from New South Wales, Dan from San Diego, Brian from Maryland, Jim from South Carolina, Jay from New Jersey, Thomas from Kansas, Mikael from California, Beth from Virginia, Steven from California, Robert from Florida, Ward from Arizona, Joan from Florida, Olga from Washington, Jason from Charlestown, Stephen from Illinois, Kenneth from New South Wales, Nick from Michigan, Paul from Indiana, Mark from Connecticut, Ryan from Texas, Neal from Connecticut, Scott from Portland, Peter from Maine, Bob from Working Smarter for Mac Users, Jim from San Antonio, Chris from Hertfordshire, Joe from Kansas, Abdullah from Maryland, Ari from California, Michael from Kansas, Dave from Saugerties, Leslie from Connecticut, Will from New Hampshire.
- 01:07:30 Timmothy-CSF-QLVideo, a Perian Replacement
- 01:08:54 Robb-760-CSF-DaVinci Resolve for Free
- 01:11:16 Ed-759-CSF-The Print Shop 4
- 01:12:25 Mark-Microsoft Edge for Mac Leaks
- 01:13:23 CSF-Plugable Cube
- 01:14:38 CSF-Plugable 0.8m TB3 Cable (40Gbps)
- 01:15:06 CSF-Anker GaN PowerPort Atom PD 2
- 01:17:39 Luciano-CSF-One Switch
- 01:21:52 MGG 761 Outtro
