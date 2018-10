Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Adobe’s new Photoshop CC for iPad announcement, plus share their thoughts on third-party watch faces for Apple Watch.

Photoshop CC for iPad, Third-party Apple Watch Faces - TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-15