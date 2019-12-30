Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to look back at the previous decade of Apple news and notable events.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
A Decade of Apple Stories
Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont to look back at the previous decade of Apple news and notable events.
- Daily Observations Archive
- The 10 Biggest Apple Stories of The Last Decade
- The Rumors are Over: Apple Intros iPad Tablet [Updated]
- Tim Cook’s Gay Coming Out is a Big Deal for Equal Rights
- Apple Moves into Wearable Tech with Introduction of Apple Watch [Update]
- Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs Passes Away at 56 [Updated]
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed