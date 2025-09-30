How to Create Polls in Messages on iOS 26 (Step-by-Step Guide)

If you’ve ever tried to make a group decision over text about where to eat, when to meet, or what movie to watch, you know how messy it can get with endless replies. Apple finally addressed this issue with iOS 26, introducing polls in Messages. This new feature allows you to ask a question, add options, and let friends or family vote directly inside your chat. It’s clean, fun, and saves a lot of time.

In this guide, I’ll show you how to create polls in Messages on iOS 26, explain how voting works, and share tips for making the most of it. By the end, you’ll be running smoother group chats without the chaos.

What You Need Before Creating Polls on iOS 26

Before jumping in, make sure your setup is ready:

Device compatibility – Not every iPhone or iPad can run iOS 26. Check the iOS 26 compatibility list to confirm your device supports it.



– Not every iPhone or iPad can run iOS 26. Check the iOS 26 compatibility list to confirm your device supports it. Update to iOS 26 – Go to Settings > General > Software Update and ensure you’re running the latest version.



– Go to Settings > General > Software Update and ensure you’re running the latest version. Enable iMessage – Polls work only in iMessage chats, not standard SMS.



Step-by-Step Guide: How to Create Polls in Messages on iOS 26

Here’s how you can start using polls in group chats:

Open Messages and select the group chat where you want to add a poll.

Tap the “+” icon in the app toolbar.

Choose “Poll” from the available options.

Enter your question (e.g., “Where should we meet for lunch?”).

Add your options (like “Pizza,” “Sushi,” or “Burgers”).

Tap Send, and the poll will appear in the chat thread.



That’s it! Everyone in the conversation can now cast their vote.

How Participants Can Vote and View Results

Once you send a poll:

Participants tap on their choice.



Results update in real-time as votes come in.



as votes come in. You’ll see totals and percentages directly in the thread.



As the poll creator, you can decide when to close voting.



It’s as easy as reacting to a message, but much more organized.

Tips for Making the Most Out of Polls

To get better results when using polls in Messages on iOS 26:

Keep it short and clear – Ask simple questions to avoid confusion.



– Ask simple questions to avoid confusion. Limit options – Too many choices can overwhelm people.



– Too many choices can overwhelm people. Use polls for fun too – Try them for quick games, trivia, or casual votes.



– Try them for quick games, trivia, or casual votes. Pair with other iOS 26 features – For example, you could customize your chat with new iOS 26 Home Screen ideas to keep things fresh.



Troubleshooting: Polls Not Working on iOS 26

Like any new feature, polls may not always work smoothly. Here’s what to try:

Update your device – Some bugs get patched in newer versions.



– Some bugs get patched in newer versions. Restart Messages – Close and reopen the app.



– Close and reopen the app. Check internet connection – Polls need a stable connection.



– Polls need a stable connection. Fix common iOS 26 issues – If problems persist, check related fixes, such as notification issues on iOS 26 or cellular data not working.



If the issue persists, it may be related to the general iOS 26 bugs that Apple is still resolving.

Conclusion

Apple has quietly turned iMessage into a powerful collaboration tool with polls in iOS 26. Whether you’re making weekend plans, organizing a study group, or just having fun, polls bring order to the chaos of group chats. And if you run into issues, Apple has provided plenty of fixes similar to how you’d troubleshoot things like ringtones not working on iOS 26 or alarms not going off.

Now that you know how to create polls in Messages on iOS 26, try it out in your next chat. You’ll never go back to endless scrolling through group replies again.