Apple Snags News & Documentary Emmy Award Nominations, A First for the Streaming Service

Today Apple has announced that it has earned six News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations, a first for the company. The six nominations span four titles, including the documentaries, The Line, Fathom, 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room and Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.

Apple Celebrates Emmy Documentary Nominations

Apple is being recognized by the News & Documentary Emmy Awards featuring nominations for several documentaries. This includes Best Documentary and Outstanding Investigative Documentary for the modern warfare docuseries The Line.

The groundbreaking nature documentary Fathom is receiving a nomination for Outstanding Science & Technology. While 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room is receiving a nomination for Outstanding Editing: Documentary. Lastly, Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson is receiving a nomination in Outstanding Sound: Documentary.

For Apple, this marks the first News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations, and follows a string of other nominations for Apple Original Films, documentaries and series. So far, Apple has earned 250 wins and 1,121 total award nominations. This includes CODA earning this year’s Oscar Best Picture.

The streaming service is doing phenomenally well concerning this year’s Emmy Awards nominations. For the second consecutive year, Apple has broken records with 52 Primetime Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles. Of course, Ted Lasso brought in 20 Emmy nominations, which marks the most nominations for a comedy series for the second year in a row. Concerning Lasso, the stars themselves saw 10 nominations. Workplace Drama Severance received 14 nominations.

Looking at the Emmys

Concerning the Emmys, the News & Documentary Emmy Awards are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Emmys provides awards “in recognition of excellence in American national news and documentary programming”. Additionally, the winners of the 43 Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be revealed at ceremonies taking place Sept. 28 & 29, 2022.

Apple earned News & Documentary Emmy Award Nominations for:

Best Documentary: The Line

Outstanding Investigative Documentary: The Line

Outstanding Science & Technology Documentary: Fathom

Outstanding Editing: Documentary: 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Outstanding Sound: Documentary: Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

Concerning Apple TV+, the streaming service is clearly having a phenomenal year at the Emmy’s. Furthermore, in thanks to shows like Surface and Five Days at Memorial, as well as Ted Lasso returning for its likely final season, Apple is looking to sweep at next year’s Emmys as well.

