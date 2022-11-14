Apple TV+ is Getting Festive with Trailer for ‘Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock’ Night of the Lights Holiday Special

Today Apple TV+ is getting into the holiday spirit by releasing a trailer for the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights holiday special, which premiers globally Friday, Nov. 18.

The new holiday special premieres alongside other notable new arrivals, as well as additional streaming content.

Apple TV+ Premieres Trailer for New Fraggle Rock Holiday Special

Today Apple TV+ delivers the trailer for the new holiday special Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights. Premiering Friday, Nov. 18, the special showcases Jim Henson’s Fraggles as they celebrate “our interconnected world”.

According to an Apple TV+ press release:

It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, Hamilton) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

Additionally, Apple TV+ notes that its partnership with The Jim Henson Company also includes additional family and children’s content. This includes Harriet the Spy, which is the first animated adaptation of the classic children’s novel, as well as Slumberkins, which recently saw the first season begin streaming on Apple TV+.

Notably, Apple TV+ is also where Fraggle Rock fans can find plenty of content based around the series. In addition to the original 1980’s Fraggle Rock, the streaming service also features the Fraggle Rock: Rock On shorts. Additionally, the streaming service also has the specials Down at Fraggle Rock, Doozer Music and Fraggle Songs.

Even More Holiday Content

With the holidays just around the corner, Apple TV+ is bringing plenty of content to help celebrate the season. Along with the new Fraggle Rock holiday special, the new film Spirited starring Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Reynolds will begin streaming Friday, Nov. 18. Furthermore, there is still the holiday special The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, which is based on the best-selling book by author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy.

Along with several new holiday specials, Apple TV+ will also stream the notable Charlie Brown Holiday specials without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

The specials will stream for free during the following dates:

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving: Nov. 23 through Nov. 27

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Dec. 22 through Dec. 25

With both holiday specials streaming without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription, two more Charlie Brown holiday specials will stream for subscribers. Starting Dec. 2, both I Want a Dog for Christmas and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales will begin streaming for users.

As new content continues to roll out for the holidays, we’ll be sure to keep you informed on what to watch.

What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.