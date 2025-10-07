Leaked M5 iPad Pro Videos Trace Back to Apple’s Own Warehouse Theft

Unreleased iPad Pro units with the new M5 chip surfaced online after being stolen from Apple’s European warehouses. Those tablets appeared in hands-on videos by Russian tech bloggers prior to any public launch. That breach signals serious security gaps in Apple’s logistics.

Leak Origins: From Warehouse to YouTube

The stolen tablets were diverted from EU distribution centers before they reached Apple’s official retail pipeline. Sources say the packaging and serial numbers match models intended for European markets. Just last year, similar leaks involved MacBook Pro devices with Apple’s M4 chip.

A video by blogger Wylsacom revealed fully functional devices: benchmarks, packaging, and user interface all looked retail-ready. That suggests these were not prototypes or demo units. Benchmark data show a 12–15 percent boost in CPU performance over M4, and up to 35 percent faster graphics. The system was running iPadOS 26. Manufacturing dates in the system logs point to August 2025 production.

Videos show the tablets defaulting to Chinese at startup, hinting they may have been rerouted from Asian logistics hubs. Despite that, the units activated regional Russian apps and successfully connected to Apple servers, evidence they were fully authentic units.

Behind the Breach: Weakness in Logistics

Apple’s own logistics system played a role in the leak. The company likely pre-stocks global warehouses to smooth launches. But this time, that strategy backfired.

If thieves accessed pre-positioned stock, they bypassed multiple security layers. That’s alarming for a company that builds hype around secrecy. The very leaks undermine Apple’s biggest marketing asset: surprise.

Ongoing Risks and Urgent Fixes

People familiar with the investigation told that Apple is probing the chain to pinpoint the diversion point. So far, they suspect it happened before products moved into retail channels. That places the fault squarely within Apple’s internal distribution system, not with a retailer.

Leaks of unreleased devices are costly in more ways than one. Early benchmarks weaken the impact of Apple’s official launch. Rivals can respond faster. And the brand’s aura of control suffers.

Still, this incident offers a fresh test for Apple’s risk management. Can the company tighten oversight without slowing operations? As the M5 iPad Pro moves toward launch, you’ll watch closely whether Apple can restore the element of surprise it just lost.