Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Developer Beta 1

Apple seeded macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Developer Beta 1 on Wednesday, even while we still wait for the public release of macOS High Sierra 10.13.5. Mum’s the word on features in the new release cycle, even while all eyes turn to next week’s World Wide Developer Conference.

Apple also released a developer beta of iOS 11.4.1. Note the point release for the just-released version of iOS (iOS 11.4), while the developer beta for macOS High Sierra is jumping from 10.13.5 to 10.13.6. Of course, Apple could also release a developer beta for 10.13.5.1 once 10.13.5 itself is released.

Apple Developer Betas

Developers can provision their Macs at the Apple Developer Connection. Macs that have been provisioned for the developer beta program will find the update in the Mac App Store.