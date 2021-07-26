Apple has released updates on Monday with macOS 11.5.1 and iPhone 14.7.1 with bug fixes and security updates.

THe update for iOS fixes a bug with Apple Watch unlock and is available in Settings > General > Software Update. Meanwhile, the macOS update fixes a security issue with IOMobileFrameBuffer:

Impact : An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher

