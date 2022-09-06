Verizon to Offer Apple One Subscription for Eligible Plans Alongside Launch of iPhone 14

Reports indicate that Verizon is aiming to give select customers an Apple One subscription as a free perk for eligible plans in September. This is likely to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 14.

It is likely that users will receive the individual plan, which goes for $14.95 per month. The Apple One plan includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud with 50GB of storage.

Verizon to Offer Apple One Subscription as a Free Perk for Eligible Plans

With Verizon potentially looking to give customers a free Apple One package, reports from MacRumors suggest that the offer will be a part of Verizon’s top-tier “5G Get More” plan. The Get More plan averages around $90 per month for a single user.

Additionally, the 5G Get More plan with Verizon also includes other perks. This includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage as well as unlimited data.

This move from Verizon seems to follow in the footsteps of British carrier EE, who offers an Apple One individual tier as a free perk alongside their phone plan. In terms of firsts, EE was the first carrier to include Apple One as a perk, whereas it seems Verizon will be the first carrier in the states to offer the perk.

Right now, it’s not currently clear when Verizon is announcing the plan. It is also not currently clear whether or not existing subscribers will receive Apple One or if the offer will be used as a sign-on bonus for new customers. It may also be possible that the deal requires the purchase of a new iPhone 14 model.

Getting More with Less

Receiving Apple One is a great perk to drive-in new customers, or for those looking to upgrade their iPhone. In addition to the seemingly-endless content Apple likes to add to Apple TV+, there’s also a wealth of games on Apple Arcade.

Of course, if you have an interest in Apple Music, I like to make recommendations on what to listen to every once and awhile.

With the iPhone likely seeing an announcement tomorrow, Sept. 7, at the Far Out event, it will be interesting to see if other cell-phone carriers follow Verizon’s lead. Those looking to join a different cell plan or upgrade their phones, these coming weeks may be a great time to do so.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 14? Plan on sticking with your carrier or switching carriers? Let us know in the comments.