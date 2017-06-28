Apple’s Czar of Cool, Hidden Mac Features – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-28

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s new Czar of Cool job to help Siri learn about interesting events, plus Mr. B has some cool hidden Mac features to share.

TDO 2017-06-28: Apple's Czar of Cool

1:38 PM Jun. 28th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

