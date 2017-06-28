Apple’s Czar of Cool, Hidden Mac Features – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-28

Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s new Czar of Cool job to help Siri learn about interesting events, plus Mr. B has some cool hidden Mac features to share.

TDO 2017-06-28: Apple's Czar of Cool Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s new Czar of Cool job to help Siri learn about interesting...