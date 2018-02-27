Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage, and that’s no Big Deal – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-27

Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google’s servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media’s reaction to the years-old news.
TDO 2018-02-27: Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage
- Apple uses Google servers for cloud storage
- It’s Goodbye Amazon, Hello Google for Apple’s Cloud Services
- Apple Plans to Ditch AWS, Azure for its Own Data Storage Centers
- Apple Forced to Host Encryption Keys for Chinese iCloud users on Chinese Servers
