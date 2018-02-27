Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage, and that’s no Big Deal – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-27

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google’s servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media’s reaction to the years-old news.

TDO 2018-02-27: Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage

1:12 PM Feb. 27th, 2018 | 00:20:45 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

