Apple Loses More Key Employees, Killing Unlimited Data Plans – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-11

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Apple keeps losing key people to other companies, most recently Tesla. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at whether or not Apple’s employees leaving is a sign the company has lost focus, plus they have some thoughts on AT&T and Verizon pushing more customers out of unlimited data plans.

2:13 PM Jan. 11th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

