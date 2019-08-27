Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to talk about Apple Card’s relative privacy and App Store download statistics.
Apple Card Privacy, App Store Download Stats
Sponsors
OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Comparing Apple Card’s Privacy to Other Credit Cards
- How Apple Pay Mitigates Breach Fatigue
- Bryan Proposes A Privacy Button
- Sponsor: OmniFocus
- It’s Easier for Apps to Rank No. 1 in the App Store
- Apple Arcade Archives
- Mario Kart Tour Launching on iOS September 25
