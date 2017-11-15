Wearable Market Breakdown, Harry Potter AR, iPhone X Camera – ACM 437

Bryan and Jeff argue that the wearables market is breaking down into three competitors, Apple, Xiaomi, and Fitbit. All others are lolwannabes. They also think Harry Potter Wizards Unite will be way bigger than Pokémon Go, and talk about just how good the camera is on iPhone X.

