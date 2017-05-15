macOS: Speedifier Lets You Control Video Speed In Safari

Speedifier is a Mac app that lets you control video speed in Safari for HTML5 videos. You can use the extension on any website. Speedifier was developed by Arno Appenzeller, a part-time Mac and iOS indie developer from Germany.

Controlling Video Playback

Speedifier is really a Safari extension, but Arno decided to package it as an app so he could sell it on the Mac App Store. It costs US$1.99, which is a steal considering what it can do for you. After installing the app, open Safari > Preferences > Extensions to enable the extension.

There are three speeds to choose from:

Slower: -0.25x

Normal: 1.0x

Faster: +0.25x

The next time you’re watching an HTML5 video—the majority of web videos use this format now—just right click to control video speed. I tested this on a wide variety of websites and didn’t run into any issues.

In a growing list of selected websites, Speedifier will give you a dedicated button on the video. So far, Speedifier adds a button to these websites:

Netflix

Vimeo

CNN

Wall Street Journal

Prime Video

Twitch

Wistia

VideoJS

ZDF

ARD

If a video needs an external plugin like Silverlight or Flash, Speedifier doesn’t support it. You can request that a Speedifier be added to a website you want by emailing Arno at support@app-enzeller.com.