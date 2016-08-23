Not sure why you might need to use private browsing mode in Safari, Firefox, or Chrome on your Mac? Here’s how to enable the feature, and some ideas on how it can help online.
How to Disable Autoplay Videos in Google Chrome
Apple made it easy to block videos that autoplay on websites in Safari on macOS High Sierra and you can do the same in Google Chrome, too.
Want to Dive Into a 3D LEGO Star Wars World? Check Out The Last Jedi 360 Experience
LEGO and Star Wars are a pretty awesome combination, and one of their newest games takes that to a wonderfully fun new level with a virtual reality experience. The game is called The Last Jedi 3D Experience and it lets you build ships the Resistance and First Order use in their battle for control of the galaxy. The game plays in a web browser so you don’t need to install any special apps, and if you have Google Cardboard or View-Master VR for your iPhone it’s over-the-top cool. The Last Jedi 3D Experience is free and you can check out the game at the LEGO website.
macOS High Sierra: How to Stop Videos from Auto-Playing in Safari
High Sierra is here! And one of its most useful new features is the subject of today’s Quick Tip. If you’re annoyed by videos that auto-play on websites, we’re going to tell you how to stop that from happening altogether.
iOS: Turning Off Safari Suggestions
This Quick Tip is about turning off Safari Suggestions, those top results that’ll appear within Safari on your iPad or iPhone to offer you, say, App Store content based on your search. Find those as irritating as Melissa Holt does? Then let’s stop them!
Avoid Endless Scrolling: How to Quickly Return to the Top of a Page in iOS
Have you ever scrolled all the way to the bottom of a long webpage or list on your iPhone, only to realize that you need to return to the top? You could start rapidly swiping your finger on the screen to scroll back up to the top, or you could use a handy little trick to instantly jump to the beginning. Mac Geek Gab listener Scott provides today’s Quick Tip that every iOS user should know.