How to Answer Calls on AirPods Pro 3: Easy Guide for Beginners

AirPods Pro 3 are more than just wireless earbuds; they’re a complete tool for staying connected on the go. Beyond their premium sound and noise cancellation, they let you handle calls with just a tap or voice command. Whether you’re commuting, working out, or at your desk, answering calls directly from your AirPods saves you from constantly reaching for your iPhone.

What I love most is how natural it feels once you get used to it. With a quick squeeze of the stem or a simple “Hey Siri,” I can pick up calls without missing a beat. In this guide, I’ll walk you through exactly how to answer calls on AirPods Pro 3, along with a few extra tips I’ve picked up to make the experience even smoother.

Why Use AirPods Pro 3 for Calls?

One of the standout reasons to take calls on AirPods Pro 3 is convenience. Instead of fumbling with your iPhone, you can stay hands-free and focused, whether you’re commuting, working out, or just relaxing.

Features that make calling smoother on AirPods Pro 3 are:

Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode: This feature ensures that both you and the caller hear clearly.



Adaptive Audio: It automatically balances sound so you don't have to keep adjusting volume mid-conversation. This feature is explained in detail here.



Seamless Apple Ecosystem Integration: This means quick pairing and smooth switching between devices.

And if you’ve been comparing different earbuds like the Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro 3, you’ll notice how Apple’s focus on call management sets them apart.

AirPods Pro 3 How to Answer Calls (Step-by-Step)

Now, let’s break down the process of answering calls on AirPods Pro 3.

Wear Your AirPods and Connect Them: Make sure both AirPods Pro 3 are in your ears and paired with your iPhone. You’ll see the connection status on your screen when they’re ready.

Answering a Call with Touch Controls: When a call comes in, press the force sensor on the stem of either AirPod once. This immediately picks up the call without needing to touch your iPhone.

Declining a Call: If you don’t want to answer, simply press and hold the force sensor until you hear a short beep. The call will be declined and sent to voicemail.

Using Siri for Hands-Free Control: You can say: “Hey Siri, answer the call” or “Hey Siri, decline the call.” This is especially helpful when you can’t reach for your phone, like while driving.

By following these four steps, you’ll master call management on AirPods Pro 3 in no time.

Managing Calls Beyond Answering

Answering is just the start. AirPods Pro 3 also lets you control how you handle calls once you’re in them by:

Switching Between Calls: If you receive another call while on one, press the force sensor once to place the first call on hold and answer the new one.



Muting/Unmuting During Calls: On iOS 26, you can tap the mute icon directly from your iPhone or Apple Watch, but AirPods sync seamlessly, so the controls feel natural.



Adjusting Volume: Swipe up or down on the AirPod stem to quickly adjust the call volume without pulling out your phone.

This makes them much more versatile than traditional earbuds, such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

Troubleshooting Call Issues

If your AirPods Pro 3 don’t answer calls properly, a reset often clears things up. The process is straightforward and takes under two minutes to complete. Refer to this step-by-step reset guide if you encounter any issues.

Other quick fixes include:

Ensuring your AirPods firmware is up to date.



Double-checking microphone settings under Settings > Bluetooth.



Cleaning the AirPods and their case helps prevent connection problems.

Extra Tips for Better Call Quality

To really get the most out of your calls, try these extra tips:

Use the Right Ear Tips: A good seal improves both sound quality and microphone pickup.



Keep Your AirPods Clean: Dirt or dust can muffle the mic.



Enable Adaptive Audio: It balances noise levels automatically for crystal-clear conversations.



It balances noise levels automatically for crystal-clear conversations. Track Health Features While Calling: Yes, you can even monitor your heart rate from your ears during long calls.

Conclusion

Learning AirPods Pro 3 how to answer calls is straightforward, but once you get used to the controls, it feels like second nature. With a quick tap on the force sensor or a simple Siri command, you can pick up, decline, or manage calls without ever reaching for your iPhone.

Personally, I find this feature one of the most underrated aspects of the AirPods Pro 3. They’re not just about great sound; they make everyday tasks smoother, whether you’re on the go, multitasking, or just enjoying hands-free convenience.