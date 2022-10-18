Apple Announces Release Candidates for . . . Well . . . Everything

With Apple announcing new iPad models today, Apple also announced that new release candidates are arriving for everything.

Let’s take a look at what users can expect in these new release candidates. With these release candidates, official public releases will soon be available.

Apple Announces Release Candidates for . . . Everything

The new release candidates include macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1.

macOS Ventura Release Candidate

According to AppleInsider, for macOS Ventura, the twelfth build of the beta includes the new Stage Manager, tweaks to Finder and System Settings, Continuity Camera that allows users to turn their iPhone into a webcam, Live Captions for video, Passkeys as well as upgrades to both Messages and Safari.

Additionally, BGR notes that macOS Ventura also features an update to the Mail app, including improved search functionality. The update to the Mail app also includes scheduling emails to send at certain times as well as setting reminders. Safari also includes new updates, such as Passkeys and Tab Sharing.

Users should expect a public release of macOS Ventura Monday, Oct. 24.

iOS 16.1 Release Candidate

For iOS 16.1, developers and beta testers can install the new release candidate update through the Software Update menu within the Settings app on an iPhone or iPad to get the latest update.

The new iOS 16.1 release candidate features:

iCloud Photo Sharing Library

Live Activities from third party apps available through Dynamic Island and Lock Screen for iPhone 14 models.

Apple Fitness+ support on iPhone without an Apple Watch.

Apple Wallet now brings key sharing between users through Messages and WhatsApp.

The new savings account Apple Card customers can receive.

Additional Matter support

Clean Energy Charging

In Books, reader controls hide when a users start reading.

The new iOS 16.1 release candidate also brings several bug fixes. Including:

Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

Car Play may fail to connect when using a VPN app.

iOS 16.1 will see release Monday, Oct. 24.

iPadOS 16.1

For iPadOS 16.1, 9to5Mac reports that iPadOs 16.1 brings Stage Manager to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro. Additionally, MacRumors observes that M1 iPad models will be the only ones to feature external display support.

It is also worth noting that this will be the first official release of iPadOS 16, after the plans for the first release experienced delays.

iPadOS 16.1 will also see release Monday, Oct. 24

watchOS 9.1

Along with release candidates for iPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1, Apple has also released watchOS 9.1. According to MacRumors, new features include:

Users can now download music while an Apple Watch is off its charger in thanks to Wi-Fi or cellular.

Reducing the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on the latest Apple Watch Series (Series, SE, Ultra) can extend battery life during workouts, including Outdoor Walking, Running and Hiking.

Matter integration.

watchOS 9 will likely see release Monday, Oct. 24.

tvOS 16.1

Lastly, MacRumors also reports that no new features were discovered within the beta for tvOS 16.1. However, the new tvOS 16.1 likely focuses on minor fixes, as well as other additional small improvements. It will likely release Oct. 24 as well.

Remember that release candidates are primarily for developers and those who like to tinker and experiment. It is highly recommended that users don’t install release candidates on primary devices. If you would like to learn more about release candidates, users can go to the Apple Developer Center.

Are you looking forward to the new release of, well, everything? Let us know in the comments.