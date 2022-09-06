Gurman: Apple to Announce Second-Gen AirPods Pro at Far Out Event, Likely No AR/VR Info

With Apple’s Far Out event occurring tomorrow, Sept. 7, reports indicate that alongside the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and more, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also expects the second-generation AirPods Pro to receive an announcement.

In his recent Power On newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for tomorrow’s Far Out event.

Gurman: Second-Gen AirPods Pro to See Announcement at Far Out Event

Along with the iPhone 14 and next-generation Apple Watch, Gurman believes that Apple will also announce its new AirPods Pro at tomorrow’s event. However, while Gurman expects the AirPods to see an announcement, he did not state when they would be available or anything involving pricing information.

Currently, several features are rumored for the next-generation AirPods Pro. This includes an upgrade to a possible H2 chip for improved audio quality, longer battery life, a new charging case featuring Find My support, improved in-ear detection, fitness tracking capabilities and more.

Additionally, the new AirPods Pro may also support Bluetooth’s LE Audio specification. Originally, there were hopes that this new spec would arrive earlier than this year, though these plans were squashed due to COVID-19. However, the new LE Audio provides several benefits, including the ability for the AirPods to connect to multiple devices, such as an iPhone and a Mac, simultaneously.

Looking Ahead

Concerning the next-generation of AirPods, there were rumors that Apple was looking to ditch the stem; that little bit of plastic that hangs just below the actual Pod. According to renderings from audiophile blog 52Audio, the second-generation AirPods Pro are likely to look similar to the current generation.

Along with the new AirPods Pro, Gurman also reiterated that Cupertino plans to announce the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is along with a likely announcement for the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Pro.

Unfortunately, despite some rumors, Gurman insists that Apple “won’t be discussing” its AR/VR headset plans during the Far Out event.

Apple’s Far Out event begins tomorrow, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Are you looking forward to the new AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments.