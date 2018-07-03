Apple Releases macOS 10.14 Mojave Developer Beta 3

Apple wrapped up its beta-palooza on Tuesday with macOS Mojave Developer Beta 3. Apple also released new developer betas of iOS 12, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12.

macOS Mojave includes a new Dark Mode interface for the Finder and apps, Stacks for organizing files on the desktop, Quick Actions for working with files in the Finder, markup in Quick Look, improved screenshots, Camera Continuity so photos you snap with your iPhone appear in documents on your Mac in real time, group FaceTime calls, and more.

Apple unveiled macOS 10.14 Mojave at its Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. Developers have been testing the OS since then and most recently got the second developer beta about two weeks ago.

macOS developer betas require an Apple Developer account. Apple also has a website for public betas.

macOS Mojave will be available this fall as a free upgrade for compatible Macs.