AI Limitations, iMac Pro Kernel Panic Problem, Bryan’s HomePod Experiment – ACM 472

AI Limitations, T2 Kernel Panic, HomePod Experiment - ACM 472 In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss the current limitations of AI, and what real AI in the future might be like. They also talk about Apple’s T2 kernel panic issue and follow up on Bryan’s dual-HomePod TV experiment.