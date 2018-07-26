AI Limitations, iMac Pro Kernel Panic Problem, Bryan’s HomePod Experiment – ACM 472

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss the current limitations of AI, and what real AI in the future might be like. They also talk about Apple’s T2 kernel panic issue and follow up on Bryan’s dual-HomePod TV experiment.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
AI Limitations, T2 Kernel Panic, HomePod Experiment - ACM 472
Sponsors
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.
Sources referenced in this episode:
