Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity – ACM 451

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.

5:50 PM Feb. 28th, 2018 | 01:01:59 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

