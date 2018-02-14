Inside Apple’s Shareholder Meeting, Profiling Hypocrisy, and HomePod Isn’t a Wiretap – ACM 449

Bryan and Jeff go inside Apple’s annual shareholder meeting, and talk about the things that seemed to get Tim Cook excited. A listener also calls them out for being hypocrites on ad profiling, and they talk about how Apple’s new HomePod isn’t a home wiretap.
Apple Shareholder Meeting, Profiling, and HomePod Wiretap - ACM 449
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple HomePod vs Amazon Echo vs Google Home Voice Control Showdown
- A Weekend with HomePod – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-12 – TMO’s Daily Observations
- Apple Shareholder Meeting Highlights: No Special Dividend, Health Care Opportunity, and No Apple Park Tours
