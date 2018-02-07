Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content – ACM 448

Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.

