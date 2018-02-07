Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content – ACM 448

Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
Social Media Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes, Nice Apple Content - ACM 448
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Bryan Fuller, Hart Hanson Exit ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot at Apple – Variety
- Cardiogram’s DeepHeart Neural Net Can Detect Diabetes and Prediabetes with Apple Watch, Android Wear
- DOJ, SEC Launch Investigation into Apple’s iPhone Battery Fix
