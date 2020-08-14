Security Friday: Instagram, Packet Loss, and Fortnite

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security (read: Facebook) news, Apple Card id protection, and Fortnite. Extended edition brought to you by intellectual laziness.

