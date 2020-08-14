Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security (read: Facebook) news, Apple Card id protection, and Fortnite. Extended edition brought to you by intellectual laziness.
Security Friday: Instagram, Packet Loss, and Fortnite
Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security (read: Facebook) news, Apple Card id protection, and Fortnite. Extended edition brought to you by intellectual laziness.
- Instagram Sued Over Illegal Collection of Biometric Data
- Instagram Photos and Messages Weren’t Actually Deleted
- VSCO News and Articles
- Facebook Meets With Advertisers Wary of iOS 14 Anti-Tracking
- Apple Card Customers Should Use Mastercard ID Theft Protection
- Apple Removes ‘Fortnite’ From App Store
