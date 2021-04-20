Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to break down today’s “Spring Forward” announcements including all the new things we did (and didn’t) see.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version

Spring Forward Breakdown

4:01 PM Apr. 20th, 2021 | 00:31:50

Bryan Chaffin joins host Kelly Guimont to break down today’s “Spring Forward” announcements including all the new things we did (and didn’t) see.

Sponsors

Upstart is the fast and easy online-only way to pay off debt. Use more than your credit score and get a personal loan of up to fifty thousand dollars by going to Upstart.com/TDO today!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account