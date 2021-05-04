Dynamo wallpapers use automation Shortcuts to change dynamically based on your iPhone’s battery life, and when your phone is charging. Not only does this create a delightful interaction, it also improves visual communication of the charging cycle. Dynamo is available in 2 different packs, each pack contains 3 sets of dynamic wallpapers. Please note: These wallpapers need to be installed and automated using the iOS 14 Shortcuts app. This takes approx 10 minutes to setup. Video and PDF instructions are included in the download.

Check It Out: These Dynamic iOS Wallpapers Change Based on Battery Level