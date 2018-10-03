Apple Releases iOS 12.1 Developer Beta 2 with New Emoji

Apple released iOS 12.1 Developer Beta 2 on Tuesday for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The beta includes the 70 new emoji Apple announced yesterday.

Along with new emoji, the update addresses a bug where some iPhones weren’t charging through the Lightning port. It also adds eSIM support and real-time depth control for Portrait Mode photos.

Apple added Group FaceTime support in iOS 12.1 Developer Beta 1.

You need to be a registered member in Apple’s developer program to participate in iOS 12 developer beta testing. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website.