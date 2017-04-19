Touch Screen Macs, iPhone’s Name, and Star Wars – ACM 407

Would Apple ever make a touch screen Mac? Bryan and Jeff chew over recent rumors about Apple making an iMac for creative pros that would compete with Microsoft’s Surface Studio. They also talk about iPhone’s name and Disney’s management of the Star Wars franchise.

6:10 PM Apr. 19th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

