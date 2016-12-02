iOS 10: Using 3D Touch in Spotlight

Quick Tip

3D Touch on the iPhone has all kinds of helpful uses, and in today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to cover a handy way to use it with Spotlight to make even an unfamiliar device do your bidding! We’re all about not paging through tons of folders to find what we’re looking for, folks.

Managing Photos, Fixing Your Apple Watch & Resolving Network Issues – Mac Geek Gab 640

Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Migrating Photos to a new Mac, managing and syncing your family’s photos, speeding up iOS Spotlight searches, fixing an unresponsive Digital Crown on your Apple Watch and resolving website loading delays are just some of the things you’ll learn from your two favorite geeks in this week’s show! Listen as Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun answer your questions and solve your problems.

macOS: Four Quick Ways to Find and Open Files

Quick Tip

Today’s Quick Tip will give you tricks on finding and opening files within macOS. If you’ve ever wondered what the fastest ways are to do that, then this article’s for you! (Or heck, if you just want to tell us in the comments that we forgot your favorite method, then that’s fine too.)