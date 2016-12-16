The anecdote came up when Woz was speaking at The Economic Times of India’s Global Business Summit, and the scam involved a stolen credit card and a reversed transaction.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Technical Journalist Dr. Gina Smith
Dr. Gina Smith is a technical journalist and author. She’s well-known for her biography of Steve Wozniak: iWOZ: How I Invented the Personal Computer and Had Fun Doing It which was a New York Times bestseller. And she’s written several other science books. She is also a former correspondent for several ABC News shows including Good Morning America. Gina also hosted a nationally syndicated talk radio show with co-host Leo Laporte for more than a decade. Recently, she earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. We talked about her career which started in chemistry, how she was mentored and evolved as a tech journalist, the writing of the iWoz book, and what she disliked most about TV news. She also told me the famous “Gil Amelio” story which you don’t want to miss.
Steve Wozniak Wants to 'Reprogram' Tech Education with Woz U, for Workers, Employers, and Schools
Designed in conjunction with Southern Careers Institute, a for-profit university, Mr. Wozniak said his goal was to help people learn tech skills without accumulating a mountain of debt.
Apple I Originally Gifted by the Two Steves Going Up for Auction
Another Apple I computer is going up for auction, according to BusinessInsider (via 9to5Mac). This one was gifted to its original owner—Adam Schoolsky—by his friends Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. It also includes an Apple I cassette interface card, a drawing from Apple cofounder Ron Wayne, and a prank flier made by Messrs. Schoolsky and Wozniak for the 1977 West Coast Computer Faire. All of those things makes this auction a little special from other Apple I auctions, but it will also be a charity auction by CharityBuzz, the folks who auction off those coffee dates with Apple execs. Proceeds benefit FAIRS, a nonprofit that develops amateur and emergency radio services in developing countries. CharityBuzz hasn’t listed the auction yet.
Apple Cofounder Ron Wayne Offers Insight on Original Newton Apple Logo
In an interview with Vice’s Motherboard, Mr. Wayne discussed where the idea for the Newton logo came from, and said he knew at the time that it was old-fashioned.
Apple's Controlled Information Flow, Woz Haters - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-10
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to to talk about the controlled flow of information out of Apple, plus they try to sort out why Apple fans bag on Steve Wozniak.
Steve Wozniak Will Headline 24-Day Luxury Cruise to Antarctica, Berths Start at $14,500
Berths for the cruise are priced at $14,499, $32,999, and one package priced at if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it.
Steve Wozniak Talks Promising Moonshots (Video Interview)
Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak was interviewed on Bloomberg, where he was asked about promising moonshots. The interview took place from the floor of C2, a trade show in Montreal that “brings together Commerce and Creativity.” On Woz’s moonshot radar is artificial intelligence, especially with making them more like “a human friend,” game making, running companies, and autonomous vehicles. He cited Tesla, in particular, as the company most likely to have the next moonshot. He also talks about the value of companies building things for themselves, something Steve Jobs also believed in. It’s an interesting interview.
Macintosh Original Andy Hertzfeld to Keynote Vintage Computer Festival April 29th
Andy Hertzfeld from Steve Jobs’s original Macintosh team will be presenting a keynote address at Vintage Computer Festival Southeast 5.0 in Roswell, Georgia. The event takes place on April 29th and 30th, and Mr. Hertzfeld will be speaking on April 29th. This event is dedicated to vintage computers and includes booths, consignments, hands-on activities, exhibits, concessions, and speakers. In addition to Mr. Hertzfeld, Tandy executive Don French will be offering his own keynote presentation. Andy Hertzfeld left Apple in 1984, and in the years since he cofounded Radius (1986), General Magic (1990) and Eazel (via Wikipedia). He also took a lead role in the creation of Google+. Admission for the event is $10 for one day and $15 for two days. Kids 17 and under get in free with a parent or guardian, and students get in free with an ID. The pic below is of Steve Wozniak and Andy Hertzfeld from back in the day.
Woz Says Apple Will Still be Here in 2075
Apple will still be here in 2075, according to company co-founder Steve Wozniak, and Google and Facebook will be alive and kicking, too. Woz made his prediction over the weekend ahead this year’s Silicon Valley Comicon and its “The Future of Humanity: Where Will We Be in 2075” theme.
Steve Wozniak Accepts Award from Startup World Cup, Says 'This One's for Apple'
Steve Wozniak spoke at the Startup World Cup Finale Friday, where he talked about Apple’s early days, his own even earlier days, startup value, and some of the lessons he’s learned along the way. At the end of his keynote, he was presented with a miniature version of the Startup World Cup itself, which he accepted saying, “This one’s for Apple.”
Android Insecurity, Messaging Anachronisms, and Legacy Apple Auctions - ACM 402
Bryan and Jeff try and wrap their heads around a world where malware is being installed on Android devices in the supply chain, before customers even get the devices. They also take a trip into the anachronistic world of sealing wax and sealing wax stamps, as well as the fascinating world where 40 year-old Apple I computers are auctioned for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Steve Jobs's Early History with Apple in 33 Pics
BusinessInsider put together 33 pics that explore Steve Jobs’s history with Apple. Most of them are interesting pics from the 1970s and 1980s, with a few more from the 1990s through 2007. My favorites include a smug-looking Steve Jobs next to John Sculley with Macintosh and Lisa, as well as a great pic of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates before their relationship took a negative turn over Windows. It’s a fun look through history, but I do have to do a mostly pedantic quibble about one thing. In its mention of Apple’s 1984 commercial, BusinessInsider said, “It aired during the third quarter of Super Bowl XVIII, and never again.” Apple played it one other time—in fact, the first time—in a local TV market: Twin Falls, Idaho, in December of 1983. That was done so the commercial would quality for 1983 awards. That’s something many folks get wrong. Still, the pictorial is a fun read.
Steve Wozniak to Tell 'Untold Stories' about Apple at Startup World Cup Grand Finale
Steve Wozniak will be speaking at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco on March 24th, 2017. Event organizers Fenox Venture Capital said Tuesday that Woz will, “share insights on his time at Apple and tell some untold stories.”
Apple's First 10 Employee Roundup
BusinessInsider did a roundup of Apple’s first ten employees: Gary Martin, Sherry Livingston, Chris Espinosa, Michael “Scotty” Scott, Randy Wigginton, Rod Holt, Bill Fernandez, Mike Markkula, Steve Jobs, and Steve Wozniak. That’s in reverse order of their employee number, with a bonus segment on cofounder Ron Wayne. The publication billed it as a “where are they now” piece, but there’s very little about where most of them are now. Really it’s more of a roundup with information about what they did while they were at Apple. I love history and lore, especially about Apple. And as much as I know about the company, there were a couple of tidbits that were new to me. Michael Scott, Apple’s first CEO, helped fill in some of the details for article, and there are photographs of everyone, as well as a bonus photo of some early Apple files (because [Apple]!).
A Great Story about Steve Wozniak Teaching 5th Graders in 1995
I love this story from Vice Motherboard. So much. It was penned by Syambra Moitozo, a former student of Steve Wozniak’s back when he was teaching elementary school. It’s a lovely look back at the 1995 school year, when Mr. Wozniak taught the 5th grade class of a Santa Cruz elementary school where his own daughter was enrolled. He bought the class computers, pulled apart floppy drives to show them what each part did, and spoiled them with McDonald’s Happy Meals. It has some wonderful images, all owned by Getty, so you’ll need to go read the article to see them. One of them brings joy to my heart and a grin to my face. The quote below also made me laugh out loud, alone in my office working at my desk.
Looking back now, I think “The Woz” being something of a tech God was lost on us, as were many things when we were 10. I think we all just thought of him as Sara’s cool, super smart dad who made computers. We also thought it was cool that another girl’s dad was a firefighter, and that our class pet rabbit would eat pretty much anything you fed it. We were kids.