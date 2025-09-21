TMO Weekly #1: Apple News Roundup, September 14–20

Welcome to our first weekly roundup, a new series called “The MacObserver Weekly,” where we distill the biggest Apple news into one essential weekend read. It can be tough to keep up with every development coming out of Cupertino, especially during a launch week.
We’ll cut through the noise and bring you the most important stories, from major product releases to the subtle software updates you might have missed. Consider this your go-to source for staying informed on all things Apple.
Big OS releases & security
- iOS 26 now available for iPhone: key features and device support
- Critical macOS Sonoma 14.8 update with 39 security fixes
- iOS 16.7.12 & iPadOS 16.7.12 for older devices
- macOS Sequoia 15.7 released for users keeping Sequoia
- Older iPhone/iPad? Install iOS 15.8.5 for a key security fix
- Apple brings ~200 documented changes across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe
iPhone 17 launch week
- Apple boosts iPhone 17 production after strong pre-orders
- iPhone 17 launch sparks huge queues in China
- iPhone 17 display units show scratches on launch day
- Apple releases iOS 26.0 build for iPhone 17 lineup
- iPhone 17 Geekbench scores show big gains over iPhone 16
- Apple promises update to fix iPhone Air camera glitch seen in testing
iOS 26: fixes & features
- All reported iOS 26 bugs and issues with fixes
- iMessage not working after iOS 26? Here’s the fix
- How to enable and use Call Screening in iOS 26
- iOS 26 CarPlay widgets explained
- iOS 26 battery drain: 7 proven tweaks
- iOS 26.0.1 release expected soon for iPhone users
iPadOS 26 & Watch updates
- Should you update to iPadOS 26? A clear, research-backed answer
- iPadOS 26 split screen: what changed?
- Apple Intelligence download time: duration & how to speed it up
- Boarding Pass Live Activities arrive in Apple Wallet with iOS 26 (homepage story; link resolves to the post)
- watchOS 26.0.1 lands for Apple Watch Ultra 3
Mac & macOS Tahoe
- Launchpad is gone in macOS 26 and users hate the replacement
- Why you can’t restore Launchpad in macOS 26 anymore
- macOS 26 critics say the new UI feels cluttered and inconsistent
- How to use Clipboard History on macOS Tahoe
Roadmap, TV+, and other noteworthy bits
- Lower-cost MacBook with iPhone processor set for 2025 production
- New iPhone 18 rumors: slimmer Dynamic Island, no under-display Face ID
- Foldable iPhone may be inspired by iPhone Air design
- Apple TV+: The Morning Show Season 4 release date confirmed
- Apple pulls fake “EBT edge” app targeting California EBT users