There’s a little-known feature of most printer models that’ll let you reset any network configurations to their defaults, which can solve all kinds of communication problems and flakiness in those oh-so-frustrating devices. We’ll talk about it in today’s Quick Tip!
iOS: How to See Your Print Queue (and Cancel a Print Job!)
Just like the Mac, the iPhone and iPad have a Print Center where you can see and cancel what you’re printing—if you know where to look.
Apple Updates Mac Printer Drivers for Canon, Epson, Brother, Lexmark
The release notes for all five releases (there are two releases for Canon) list no specifics and simply describe themselves as the “latest” drivers for their respective versions of OS X/macOS.
macOS: Setting Your Default Printer
macOS always looks for the last printer you used, but it’s easy to change that to a specific printer.
How to Check Out Your Printer's Webpage (And Why You Might Want To!)
Ah, printers. How we hate them; how we sometimes need them. In this Quick Tip, Melissa Holt’s going to wade into the printing morass with a great troubleshooting tip for misbehaving devices. You’ll learn how to visit your printer’s local webpage, and this just might get you out of a (paper) jam. Har har har.
Robo's R2 and C2 Printers are Easy to Use Out of the Box at CES 2017
LAS VEGAS – Robo thinks 3D printers should be more than just functional, so Coby Kabili tells Jeff Gamet how the R2 and C2 printers are a great experience right out of the box at CES 2017.