macOS Tip: Option-Click Wi-Fi Icon For Details

Here’s a handy tip so you can quickly access information about your router, and see if your network is performing well. See your BSSID, signal-to-noise ratio, and even the transmit rate between your router and computer. All it takes is a press of a button and a click of your trackpad/mouse.

If you hold down the Option key and click the Wi-Fi icon in the menu bar, it will give you details about the network, and a place to create a diagnostics report (courtesy of TMO’s Jeff Gamet).

Wi-Fi Tools

As you can see below, this provides you with details about your router and the network you’re using. The items in gray—except for “Wi-Fi On” and “Personal Hotspots”—are all pieces of additional information seen only in this mode. They’re mostly esoteric settings and whatnot, but below we have an explanation of what each setting is.

Router Information

This is your computer’s IP address. Router: Your router’s IP address. You can type this into your browser to access your router’s web interface.

Network Information

This is your WLAN channel, and it determines which radio frequency the router uses to transmit information. My router uses channel 153 on 5GHz bandwidth. RSSI: Received Signal Strength Indicator measures how well a device “hears” a signal from the router. It’s useful for determining if you have enough signal to get a good wireless connection.

With this tip you’ll be a network pro in no time, and saves you from navigation through System Preferences.