Apple Could Launch iPhone 16 Pro With 256GB Base Storage

Only a few months remain for Apple to hold its traditional September event and unveil its new iPhone 16, Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and Pro Max. They will come with interesting new features, such as improvements in their lenses or AI capabilities. We’ll see those at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.

We expect four new colors for the iPhone 16 Pro, while Apple is preparing seven for the regular models. Moreover, the Pro models will increase in size to 6.3 and 6.9 inches. Now it looks like Apple could raise the base storage to 256GB for both Pro models.

Last year, due to the high production costs of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple increased its starting price by $100. In return it doubled the base storage of this version to 256GB. However, the iPhone 15 Pro kept both its price and base storage at 128GB. That could change in September with the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to people close to the industry, Apple could be considering increasing the base storage of the iPhone 16 Pro to 256GB. That would standardize the lineup again (this year both models will have the same camera system). It’s not clear if that would imply a price increase, but we don’t believe it will. Apple knows it can’t give up that $999 starting price.

We’ll have to wait until September to see what Apple decides. On the one hand, a better camera and more storage in the iPhone 16 Pro for $999 sounds very appetizing. However, that could dent sales of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, since the only difference between the two would be the size, but the latter would cost $200 more.

