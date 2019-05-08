Apple Earns Money, Services vs. Hardware, and AT&T’s Fake 5G with Ken Ray – ACM 511

Bryan Chaffin is joined by guest cohost Ken Ray for a spirited look into Apple’s earnings report. The two also weigh the real meaning behind Apple’s outward emphasis on services and what that means for Apple hardware. They cap the show with a rant about AT&T’s fake 5G. Spoiler: AT&T’s claims of a “5G” network are fake.

Sources referenced in this episode:

