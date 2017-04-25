Dow Jones Fake News, Cook’s Barnstorm Tour, iOS 11 Control Center - ACM 432

Apple Context Machine Podcast

Tim Cook continues to raise his profile, tweeting more publicity photos of his visits to lots of places, including a Normandy war cemetery. Bryan and Jeff reexamine the idea that Mr. Cook may be thinking of political office. They also talk about Dow Jones’s brief flirtation with publishing fake news about Apple, and how Apple has changed the way on/off buttons work in iOS.

How to Use the iOS 11 Control Center

Quick Tip

How to Use the iOS 11 Control Center Lead

While quite a few folks bemoaned yet another change to the Control Center in iOS 11, Jeff Butts has grown to love its flexibility, modularity, and ability to make life with the iPhone or iPad even more productive.

iOS Control Center Bug Is Freezing Certain iPhones

News

An iOS Control Center bug plaguing some Apple customers is causing some iPhones to freeze and restart. It happens when you tap any three buttons in the Control Center at once. iOS versions affected by this include iOS 10 and even the latest iOS 10.3.2 beta. Andrew Orr gives us the details.