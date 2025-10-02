[Review] Two Weeks With the iPhone 17 Pro: The Best of the Best

The new iPhone 17 Pro is here and this review is my take on the device after two weeks of use. It’s got the power, it’s got the design, and it’s got the performance, but is it worth your money? Of course it is. Should you run out right now and buy it? Well, probably. But there are some things you should definitely consider.

What’s New with the iPhone 17 Pro

One of the first things worth talking about is the new hardware design for the iPhone 17 Pro. The new aluminum frame surrounds the back panel glass, giving the back a design that novel for an iPhone while still retaining a classic Apple aesthetic. The new color options – Deep Blue, Silver, and Cosmic Orange – are super fun. Though, I showed my Cosmic Orange device to a fellow nerd, and he simply asked, “Are you really going to like that in two years?” It’s hard not to ponder this question.

Another thing that’s worth addressing is the new price. Just like the iPad Pro in 2022, Apple dropped the 128GB option for the iPhone 17 Pro, so while the company didn’t technically raise prices, the entry point still costs more now. Considering everything that’s been going on in the world up to the release of the device, this likely shouldn’t surprise anybody. However, only the Pro series got this price hike, which is somewhat perplexing.

The Design and Specs of the iPhone 17 Pro

The 6.3-inch display size likely won’t be new for anyone coming from an iPhone 16 Pro, but it is a slight increase from the 6.1-inch display found on the iPhone 15 Pro. The Super Retina XDR display is an absolute treat to look at, and Apple has finally reached a point where it can produce an iPhone with such brightness, it can honestly be hard to look at with the settings boosted to the max.

The new “heat-forged aluminum body enclosure” feels solid in the hand. With the device weighing around 7.27 ounces, it does feel slightly heavier than the 6.60 ounce iPhone 15 Pro. However, the new unibody design also feels more solid over the iPhone 15 Pro, though I did still decide to go with a screen protector at the very least.

While I refuse to put a case on my iPhone these days, it’s still not enough to worry about “Scratchgate,” which may not be a thing anyway. Thankfully, nothing tragic has happened to my device in the time I have owned it, so it’s likely only time will tell how the device actually lasts concerning nicks and scratches. Be that as it may, the new TechWoven cases from Apple do look like they’re rather solid, and the color options can give you a bit more fun with the device.

The A19 Pro: A-Tier Performance

A new iPhone Pro means a new Apple-branded chip, and the A19 Pro is no slouch. With the 6-core GPU offering an Apple-claimed 40% better performance, it’s pretty likely that the new chipset is going to be overkill for anyone outside gaming. Obviously this isn’t a bad thing, as everything zooms on the iPhone 17 Pro, and thanks to the thermal design and vapor chamber, I’ve yet to worry about overheating the same way I used to with my iPhone 15 Pro. The new A19 Pro is going to be able to handle virtually anything you throw at it, and it makes iOS 26 feel incredibly smooth.

The Ultimate Camera

Taken from the same position. See if you can find that bottle in the photo of the left.

For me, the standout feature of the iPhone 17 Pro’s hardware would absolutely be the new camera system. Rocking a 48MP Fusion main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 4x telephoto lens on the back, Apple also upgraded the front camera to an 18MP beast. The camera system is so good, Apple is throwing in features for filmmakers. One of the first things I attempted was seeing how far I could zoom in on an object, and I was completely blown away. While it sure seems like Apple Intelligence or AI has some hand in helping with the zoom, the results are impressive nonetheless. In fact, the iPhone 17 Pro may be the first camera I’ve personally ever been willing to send someone a photo taken from my telephoto lens. It’s darn impressive.

A Battery That Never Stops

It’s a bit too early in the device’s life to give a full opinion of the battery – ask me again in a year, in fact – but Apple does promise battery life that’s at an all-time high, and so far I’m willing to believe it. Unlike my two-year-old iPhone 15 Pro, I’ve yet to have a single time where I’ve needed to charge the 17 Pro sometime during the day. This is with heavy use playing Pokémon GO and even taking the device on a micro-vacation up to Cedar Point, where waiting in lines for rollercoasters can be the ultimate battery-drainer. Even if it does lose a charge, I find the charging speeds to be an improvement over my old device, even when it was new. Especially if you have a 40W charger.

As someone who began immediately installing the iOS 26 developer betas, I feel I can say with good faith the operating system has been on an incredible journey. While the early stages of iOS 26 gave me some severe doubts – especially with the new Liquid Glass UI being, well, liquid to the point that things were hard to see – the final product looks spectacular, especially on the new Super Retina display.

The new Lock screen and Home screen redesigns add a new element to iOS, though I have no plans of using the new Clear option for my Home screen anytime soon. I do love that you can make the Clock on the Lock screen practically as large as you like, and combining this with a photo that works with the depth effect can create some stunning results. After all these years, Apple still knows how to make a device that reminds you exactly where it came from.

Even with most of iOS 26 being an improvement over iOS 18, my favorite new features would be the Phone and Messages updates. While Android fans can sneer all they want, Apple adding Call Screening and Hold Assist to the operating system is a welcom addition. The ability to screen unknown senders can be a blessing for anyone tired of scam calls and messages, and typing indicators and read receipts now having cross compatibility with Android makes messaging my friends even easier.

Peeling the Apple: What Could Use Work

Given that I’m an Apple fanatic and I’ve only spent close to two weeks with the device, the only real drawback I have so far is the price. While I technically paid the same price as I did for my iPhone 15 Pro since I got the same storage option, the amount you’re going to pay for this device does sting. I will admit, it took me several months of planning and saving to buy this device outright, and I assume many will also be in a similar situation.

By now, you’ve likely noticed that I’ve had very little to say about Apple Intelligence, and that’s because Apple didn’t really have much to say this year, either. Downplaying the feature during the Awe Dropping event, it was a far cry from last year when it seemed to be the only thing Apple wanted to discuss. For me, the hopes for Apple Intelligence came with Genmoji and Image Playground, and the upgrades for both aren’t that spectacular. In terms of results within either of these, both apps still produce questionable results. Honestly, I think in terms of AI, many of the Apple Intelligence features work better when ChatGPT is involved.

Lastly, like anyone that upgrades annually or biannually, the dopamine hit of buying the device just didn’t last very long. Sure, the new Cosmic Orange looks great, and the new titanium unibody will hopefully last me a good while, but it’s hard for this not to feel like an incremental upgrade. Okay, so for me it is an incremental upgrade, technically, but it was still rather disappointing how quickly I lost the “wow” factor.

The Final Word: Is the iPhone 17 Pro Right for You?

The iPhone 17 Pro is an engineering marvel, and practically everything I’m looking for in a smartphone. It sits in my hand well, is packed to the brim with new tech, and has virtually unmatched performance. I’m glad I bought the device, and it’s a good improvement over my iPhone 15 Pro. But with all that being said, is it a device for everyone?

As much as I love the device, I don’t think there was an absolute need for me to upgrade my old device. There’s a lot to love here, but other than the camera and the color options, there’s nothing else that makes me feel like it was a device I absolutely need in my life. Obviously I have no plans of returning it to the Apple Store, but considering the price, there’s certainly other ways to spend over a thousand dollars these days.

Professional photographers, videographers, and anyone working with media is going to love this device. Similarly, anyone looking for a premium device is easily going to find everything they want and more. However, with it already being on the streets for two weeks, it’s likely the professionals and Apple-dedicated have long made up their mind if the device is right for them. If you haven’t upgraded your iPhone in a while – and I’m talking iPhone 13 or older – then I’d say the iPhone 17 Pro is going to be an absolute win. If you have the means, you’re going to have a great time with this device, but if you have something semi-recent, don’t let the FOMO get to your head.