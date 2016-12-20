John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s product matrix strategy, plus they remember EFF co-founder and Grateful Dead lyricist John Perry Barlow after his passing.
iMac Pro First Look: It's Crazy Powerful, but Not Upgradable
Apple just announced the iMac Pro will be available on December 14th, and MKBHD already has a first look video out for the new computer. After using the iMac Pro for a week he says it’s definitely a pro-level machine when it comes to power and performance, and it looks really cool, too. The big downside is that you can’t upgrade any internal components, just like Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup. Check out the MKBHD video to see more.
iMac Pro Launching on Thursday December 14th
Apple promised the iMac Pro would ship this year, and now we know the date it’s happening: Thursday, December 14th.
iCloud Drive: How to Recover (or Remove) Recently Deleted Files
Accidentally deleted something from your Desktop? That’s no problem if you’ve got iCloud’s Desktop and Documents syncing feature turned on! In today’s Quick Tip, we’re gonna tell you how to recover those files within the first thirty days—and what to do if you need to remove one, permanently and pronto.
Here's Where to Get Every Default macOS Desktop Wallpaper in 5K
The default Desktop image, or wallpaper, has changed with every macOS major update. Mac OS X 10, as it was known back in the day, included a blue Desktop background with sweeping arcs. in 10.5 that became an aurora space cloud sort of thing, and in macOS 10.10 we started seeing mountains. All of those images are cool, and now you can use them as your desktop wallpaper in 5K resolution thanks to Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels. He has all of Apple’s default Mac desktop pictures at high resolution ready to download and they all look great. Even if you’re happy with the desktop wallpaper you’re already using it’s cool to see these all together.
Get Started With a Prebuilt Hackintosh Computer
Check out these options if you want to make a hackintosh from a pre-built PC instead of starting from scratch.
iCloud: Uploading Files from a Browser
Want to grab some photos off of your work machine and send them to your Mac at home? Need to get some files from a friend’s computer? If so, check out this Quick Tip from Melissa Holt. She’s going to tell us how to use the upload feature of iCloud.com to sync files and pictures right from any browser!
iCloud: Turning Off Desktop and Documents Syncing
Have you turned on iCloud’s Desktop and Documents syncing feature? Do you like it? If the answer is a resounding “no,” then we’ll tell you how to turn it off and get your files back where they belong—just come read today’s Quick Tip!
Tim Cook Says 'Great Desktops' are Coming
The iMac hasn’t been updated in over a year and the Mac Pro is more than three years old without any changes, leaving many wondering if Apple is stepping back from the desktop computer market. Apple CEO Tim Cook says that’s not so, and that there are “great desktops in our roadmap.”