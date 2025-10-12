TMO Weekly #2: Apple News Roundup, October 5–11

Keeping up with Apple’s world means tracking everything from software betas to quiet design shifts that hint at the company’s next big move. Each week brings a flood of updates, leaks, and unexpected headlines that reshape how users and developers see Cupertino’s plans.
This second edition of The Mac Observer Weekly brings all of it together, from major OS releases and policy updates to hidden features and hardware clues. Whether you’re following Apple Intelligence’s rollout, new M5 hardware, or the latest in iPad multitasking, this recap gives you the full picture in one read.
Platform updates and public betas
- iOS 26.1 beta 2 now available for developers.
- iPadOS 26.1 beta 2 is available for developers.
- macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 2 now available for developers.
- watchOS 26.1 developer beta 2 now available.
- visionOS 26.1 beta 2 now available for developers.
- tvOS 26.1 beta 2 now available with stability fixes.
- iOS 26.1 public beta 2 now available.
- iPadOS 26.1 ‘Public’ beta 2 now available.
- macOS Tahoe 26.1 Public Beta 2 Arrives.
- watchOS 26.1 public beta 2 is now available.
- tvOS 26.1 ‘Public’ beta 2 now available.
Features, fixes, and how-tos
- iOS 26 Redesign Confuses Users with Screenshot Button Switch.
- iOS 26.1 beta 2 changes you should know today.
- Apple fixes iPhone 17 bug that blocked Apple Intelligence downloads.
- Users say Liquid Glass breaks menu focus in macOS Tahoe.
- macOS Tahoe continues to face severe memory leak issues even after 26.0.1.
- Developers Push Fix for macOS Tahoe GPU Slowdown in Electron Apps.
- iPadOS 26.1 beta 2 Revives Slide Over Multitasking Feature.
- iPad Owners now at ease as Slide Over Multitasking Tool is back.
Hardware pipeline and performance
- iPad Pro and MacBook Pro stock delays suggest incoming M5 chips.
- Apple to launch M5 MacBook Pro soon, M5 Pro and Max in early 2026.
- M5 iPad Pro may ship without the rumored Second Camera.
- Leaked M5 iPad Pro Videos Trace Back to Apple’s Own Warehouse Theft.
- iPad mini 8 Leak Roundup: What to Expect.
- iOS 26.1 Beta Improves iPhone 17 Pro Max Geekbench scores.
Imaging, zoom, and device identity
- Did Apple mistakenly advertise 5x Optical Zoom for iPhone 17?.
- iPhone Notch History: How Apple’s Cutout Evolved into the Dynamic Island.
Accessories and audio
- Apple rolls out new AirPods firmware ahead of iOS 26.1 release.
- AirPods Beta Firmware 8B5014c Arrives Two Days After Public Update.
- AirPods Max lose blind test to $199 Headphones.
Apps, services, and third-party adoption
- Liquid Glass rolls out to TestFlight and Apple Support App.
- WhatsApp for iOS begins rolling out new Liquid Glass Design.
- WhatsApp for iOS Now Lets You Translate Messages in 21 Languages.
- GitHub Adds ‘Sign in with Apple’ for Easier Account Access.
- Netflix brings five new TV party games, all playable with your iPhone.
- This iPhone 17 Pro trick lets you record ProRes RAW without SSD.
Legal, policy, and regulation
- Apple under Cybercrime Investigation in France over Siri Recordings.
- Apple sets new Rules for Texas under State’s Age Verification Law.
- Apple Close to Settling EU Antitrust Case to Avoid Heavy Fines.
- Millions of Apple users might receive payouts from Qualcomm lawsuit.
Safety and international expansion
- Apple to expand Emergency SOS via Satellite to Mexico this Year.
- Find My iPhone tracker led police to 2,000 stolen phones and 18 suspects.
Corporate moves, leadership, and acquisitions
- John Ternus seen as first pick to replace CEO Tim Cook.
- Apple to Move Health, Fitness Divisions to Services in Reorganization.
- Apple set to acquire Prompt AI’s team and tech to advance computer vision.
- NPR’s Podcasting Lead Leaves for Reported Role at Apple.
Culture, ads, and media
- Apple’s New “Design is How It Works” Video Revives Steve Jobs’ Philosophy.
- Apple’s “Macs Don’t Panic” Ad trolls Windows 11 as ‘Blue Screen of Death’.
- Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Pluribus from Breaking Bad Creator.
- Fourteen Years Without Steve Jobs.
Ethics, speech, and platform decisions
- Apple removes ‘Eyes Up,’ an App Preserving ICE Abuse Videos.
- ‘Apple Is Better Than This’: Ex-Apple Exec Condemns ICEBlock Removal.
- Apple Accused of Political Capitulation After Pulling ICE Tracking App.
Automotive and CarPlay
Retail, travel, and Wallet
Deals you can act on
- Apple’s MacBook Air M4 Gets Record Prime Day Price Cut at $799.
- Apple’s AirTags Drop to $74 in Rare Prime Day Deal.
Sports and immersive video
Modems, networks, and testing tools
- Apple’s C-Series Modems Show Real Progress Against Qualcomm in 5G Tests.
- iPhone 17 Pro Users Spot Hidden “Field Test” App in Settings.
Design trends and copycats
Stock and analyst notes
Foldables and future hardware
Health features and regional rollout
Opinion and analysis
- macOS 26 is Apple’s Windows Vista moment? here’s what users say.
- Weeks after iPhone 17 release, users say Apple abandoned Apple Intelligence.
- Jobs vs. Cook at 14 years: what changed, what held, and who leads next.
- Apple could start dropping multiple Products Next Week.
- Apple’s 50th anniversery is only half a year away. Here’s what to expect.
- Apple Invites Content Creators to Colorado, Keeps Purpose Hidden.
- Dbrand lets you dress everything in Apple’s signature Cosmic Orange.
- TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 Becomes First ‘Made for iPhone’ Smartwatch.
- Why Unlimited Data Plans Are a Good Thing for iPhones.
- Does Siri on Apple Watch still help you, or just annoy You?.
Developer and security
- Apple revamps its bug bounty with record $2 million top reward.
- GitHub Adds ‘Sign in with Apple’ for Easier Account Access.
That’s the week. You get stable betas, real fixes, louder policy fights, and a visible path to M5 hardware.